Hitchen Jean Derek and family wish to thank
all relatives, friends and
neighbours for their kindness,
expressions of sympathy,
flowers and donations for
Trinity Hospice.
A special thanks to Dr. Augustine, Stony Hill Medical Centre,
District Nurses, Hospice at Home, Trinity Hospice and Marie Curie Night Care and to Home Instead (Fylde & Wyre) for their
wonderful care and support during Jean's illness, also thanks
to Rev. David Phillips for the lovely service and to Box Bros Ltd for
the funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020