|
|
|
KILCOYNE Jean Fleming
(nee Carlyle) Jean passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital after a short illness aged 85 on
Thursday 30th April 2020.
Dearly loved wife of the late Colin, much loved mother of Gary and dear mother in-law of Jane. Treasured Nana of Matthew and Lucy and Great Nana of James. Much loved sister of Betty and the late Tom and a dear sister in law and aunty.
Jean will be very much missed by her many friends.
Due to the current situation a private family funeral will be held.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Blue Skies Hospital Fund.
All enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 8, 2020