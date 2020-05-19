|
|
|
MARSH Jean Passed away peacefully
in Trinity Hospice
on Wednesday May 13th 2020, aged 86 years.
Beloved and devoted wife of the late Ken, loving mum of Julie and David, proud grandma of Mark, Craig and Gary and a much loved great grandma, sister and auntie.
Please keep Jean and family
in your thoughts on
Tuesday May 26th.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice. All donations
and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 19, 2020