Jean Marsh Notice
MARSH Jean Passed away in the loving care of
Thornton House Care Home
on Tuesday 2nd July 2020,
aged 87 years.
Reunited with her beloved Wilfred,
Jean was a loving and
cherished mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Please keep Jean and her family in your thoughts and prayers on Friday 10th July at 9:30am
when they will celebrating Jean's
life in a family funeral service.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be sent in lieu
for Dementia UK.
Donations to be made online at
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk/.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons
The Willows Funeral Home.
Tel: 859159
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 7, 2020
