MARSH Jean Passed away in the loving care of
Thornton House Care Home
on Tuesday 2nd July 2020,
aged 87 years.
Reunited with her beloved Wilfred,
Jean was a loving and
cherished mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Please keep Jean and her family in your thoughts and prayers on Friday 10th July at 9:30am
when they will celebrating Jean's
life in a family funeral service.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be sent in lieu
for Dementia UK.
Donations to be made online at
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk/.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons
The Willows Funeral Home.
Tel: 859159
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 7, 2020