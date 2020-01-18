|
Metcalfe Jean "Marjorie" After a short illness, peacefully in
Victoria Hospital on
Friday, December 27th 2019,
aged 86 years. Re-united with her beloved husband Trevor and parents Frederick and Evelyn.
A much loved sister,
auntie and great auntie.
Service to be held at
D. Hollowell and Sons
(Devonshire House Funeral Home) on Tuesday, February 4th at 10.00am, followed by burial at Layton Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu,
if desired to the Salvation Army.
Donations and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663.
