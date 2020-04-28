|
SCHWAN Jean Susan Jean sadly passed away on the 21st of April 2020, at her home in the arms of her loving family
after a long illness.
The loving wife of Horst, very much loved mother to Peter, Janet and Julie, much loved Grandma to Matthew, Laura, Emily and Bethany, and mother-in-law to Darren, Jason and Sue.
Jean was a very kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Peace after pain.
Service and cremation to be held on Monday May 4th, 2020.
Donations, if so desired, to
Trinity Hospice c/o
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton, FY6 7SF,
Tel: 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020