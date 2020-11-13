|
|
|
SOUTHWORTH Jean Jean passed away
peacefully in Hospital on
Monday 2nd November 2020,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bob, much loved mum Tracy, Brent and Michelle, cherished grandma of Paul, Leanne, Lisa
and dear great grandma of
Summer and Rex.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th November
at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020