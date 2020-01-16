|
|
|
Thompson Jean
Jean peacefully
passed away on
Monday 6th January 2020,
in the loving care of
Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
aged 67 years.
Cherished wife of Harold,
devoted mum of Christopher, Martyn and Rebecca.
Loving nana of
Lewis, Ben, Harry and Olivia,
a much loved sister and
a very dear mother-in-law.
Jean will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends and all
who had the pleasure to
have known her.
Funeral service will be held at
All Hallows Parish Church, Bispham, on Wednesday
29th January 2020 at 2.45pm,
prior to interment in the church cemetery at 3.45pm.
Family floral tributes only please
by request, donations if so desired in lieu of floral tributes to
Breast Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham,
Blackpool, FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020