WEBSTER Nee Goodwin
Jean Pray for the repose of the soul of Jean who died peacefully at her home in St. Annes on
10th November 2020,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of Colin,
much loved mum of Amanda
and the late Sally, a dear
mother in law and dearly loved nana, great nana and sister.
Jean will be greatly missed
by all her loving family
and many friends.
Requiem Mass at St. Alban's Catholic Church, St. Annes
on Tuesday 24th November at 11.30 am followed by committal
at Lytham Crematorium.
Due to current circumstances, attendance at church is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham,
FY8 5EW. Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 16, 2020