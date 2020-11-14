|
Sharratt Jeannette Peacefully at home on 24th October 2020, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank, dearly loved mum of Jane, Hazel and the late Gaye and Jamie, mother in law of Quint and Michael, much loved grandma of Abby, Adam, Tegan and Ethan.
Due to the current climate attendance is by invitation only.
Service and cremation at Carleton Crematorium on Friday 20th November 2020 at 11:45 AM.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
may be sent direct for
Rosemere Cancer Foundation, c/o
Royal Preston Hospital, Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood,
Preston., PR2 9HT.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 14, 2020