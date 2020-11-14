Home

POWERED BY

Services
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Sharratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette Sharratt

Notice Condolences

Jeannette Sharratt Notice
Sharratt Jeannette Peacefully at home on 24th October 2020, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank, dearly loved mum of Jane, Hazel and the late Gaye and Jamie, mother in law of Quint and Michael, much loved grandma of Abby, Adam, Tegan and Ethan.
Due to the current climate attendance is by invitation only.
Service and cremation at Carleton Crematorium on Friday 20th November 2020 at 11:45 AM.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
may be sent direct for
Rosemere Cancer Foundation, c/o
Royal Preston Hospital, Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood,
Preston., PR2 9HT.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -