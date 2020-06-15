|
|
|
Browne Jeffery Ross Passed away suddenly at his home in Blackpool on Monday 1st June 2020, Jeff, aged 67 years.
Loving husband of Mahin,
much loved dad of John & David, dearly loved father in law of Gina, and devoted grandad of
Alice and Eleanor.
He will be very sadly missed
by all who knew him.
A private family service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 18th June.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired may be given for the British Heart Foundation or the National Trust, c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 15, 2020