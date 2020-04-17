|
LAWLER Jeffrey "Owner of Lawlers Newsagents"
On Thursday 9th April 2020, peacefully whilst at his home in Fleetwood with his
loving wife by his side,
Jeff
passed away aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Sue,
much loved dad of Stuart and Jenny, dear father in law to Kerry and Steve and loving grandad to Harriet, Iris and Abby.
He will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd April 2020
at 11.00am.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road,
West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020