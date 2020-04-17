Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Lawler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Lawler

Notice Condolences

Jeffrey Lawler Notice
LAWLER Jeffrey "Owner of Lawlers Newsagents"
On Thursday 9th April 2020, peacefully whilst at his home in Fleetwood with his
loving wife by his side,
Jeff
passed away aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Sue,
much loved dad of Stuart and Jenny, dear father in law to Kerry and Steve and loving grandad to Harriet, Iris and Abby.
He will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd April 2020
at 11.00am.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road,
West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -