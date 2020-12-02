Home

Notice Condolences

Jeremy Hughes Notice
HUGHES Jeremy Jeremy passed away in hospital, in the arms of his loving wife Jane, on 10th November, 2020,
aged 70 years.
Much loved brother of Brendan and the late Deirdre, son-in-law of Valerie and the late Peter, dearly loved uncle of Ian, Christine and Lesley Louise, Jason and Helen, devoted great uncle to Marcus, Rebecca, George, Ebony, Alfie, Archie, Nicole, James, Isaac, Jennifer, Thomas and Henry.
"Now at peace
in the arms of the Lord"
Service to be held at The Parish Church of Bispham, All Hallows on Wednesday 9th December at 1:00pm, followed by committal at Carleton Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Bispham Parish Church Fund.

All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, The Willows Funeral Home, Thornton, Tel 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020
