|
|
|
SUTTON Jessie Ellen After a short illness,
Jessie passed away peacefully
with her family by her side,
in Clifton Hospital on
Wednesday February 12th 2020, aged 94 years.
Reunited with her dear husband Bob. Cherished mum of Ann
and Fiona, mother-in-law of Alan and Hew, beloved nanna of Chris, Caroline and Steven and
great grandma of Charley
and Molly.
Service to be held at the
Parish Church of Poulton-Le-Fylde, St. Chad, on Friday April 3rd
at 11:30am, followed
by the Committal at
Carleton Crematorium.
Colourful attire preferred.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to
The Lake District Foundation.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home, Thornton-Cleveleys
Tel: 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020