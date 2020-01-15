Home

Jim Abbott

Jim Abbott Notice
Abbott Jim Passed away on
January 5th 2020, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Ann and much loved dad of Barrie and Steven.
He will be sadly missed by his
family and all who knew him.
Jim's funeral will take place in
St. Christopher's Church,
Hawes Side Lane on Tuesday
January 21st 2020 at 1.00pm
followed by cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham.
Flowers welcome or
donations for Cancer Research.
All enquiries and donations to
Box Bros Ltd. Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
