BITHELL Joan Passed away peacefully at home,
on Tuesday November 10th 2020.
Joan, aged 90 years,
of Poulton-le-Fylde.
Beloved wife of the late John,
also a dearly loved mother,
mother-in-law, and grandmother.
Joan will be sadly missed by
all her family, and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at The Parish Church of Poulton-le-Fylde (St. Chad) on Tuesday
December 1st 2020 at 12 noon,
followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at 1pm.
Due to the current restrictions Joan's service will be for family only, however, you may attend outside at church to pay your respects, if you wish.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries and donations please
to C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020