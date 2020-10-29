Home

Joan Blundell

Joan Blundell Notice
BLUNDELL (Joan) of Hambleton.

In loving memory of Joan who passed away on Monday 19th October 2020 aged 86 years.

Much loved wife of the late Terry,
loving dad of Christine and Ian, a dear mother in law of Rob and Adele and proud Nan of Robert and Neil.

She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Funeral service will take place at
St Chads Church, Poulton-le-Fylde on Wednesday 11th November 2020 at 12pm, followed by a private burial at Poulton New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
British Heart Foundation
via www.memorygiving.com/joanblundell

All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Low Moor Road, Bispham.
Tel: 01253 500 536
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020
