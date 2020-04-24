Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Burns

Notice Condolences

Joan Burns Notice
Burns Joan On Tuesday 21st April 2020, peacefully whilst at her home in Blackpool, Joan passed away
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Wilfred, much loved mum to Kim,
loving nana of Christopher and
Natalie, dear sister to Sheila and special friend to Graham.
She will be sadly missed
by all her friends and family.
Private family funeral service is to take place, with a memorial service in the future.
All enquiries to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, Bispham, FY2 0PA.
Tel: 01253 500 536
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -