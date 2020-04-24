|
Burns Joan On Tuesday 21st April 2020, peacefully whilst at her home in Blackpool, Joan passed away
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Wilfred, much loved mum to Kim,
loving nana of Christopher and
Natalie, dear sister to Sheila and special friend to Graham.
She will be sadly missed
by all her friends and family.
Private family funeral service is to take place, with a memorial service in the future.
All enquiries to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, Bispham, FY2 0PA.
Tel: 01253 500 536
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020