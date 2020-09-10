|
EDWARDS Joan Passed away peacefully on
August 31st, 2020.
Joan of Carleton aged 88 years.
A fond member of the
Fylde Travel Club.
Loving wife of Peter,
Joan will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many friends.
Service to be held at
St. Chad's Church, Poulton, on Tuesday September 15th, 2020 at 1pm. Followed by Cremation at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries and donations to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway,
Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6 7SF,
01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 10, 2020