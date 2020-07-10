|
|
|
GROVES (Nee Brinsley)
Joan Passed away in Blackpool Victoria
Hospital on Sunday 5th July 2020
aged 84 years, after a long battle
with illness bravely fought.
A devoted wife to the late Michael; much loved mum to Peter and Paul; loving mother-in-law to Sandra and Annette; cherished nan to Angela and Karl; and great nanna to Dominic. Dear sister to Brian and the late Derek, and much
loved aunt. Proud mummy of
her treasured pooch, Lola.
In our hearts forever.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Friday
17th July at 10.00am.
Flowers and all enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 10, 2020