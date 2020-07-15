|
HARDY Joan Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Sunday 5th July 2020,
aged 72 years.
Reunited with her
beloved husband Ted.
A loving and cherished mum,
nana and great-nana.
Please keep Joan and her family in your thoughts and prayers on Wednesday 22nd July at 12:30pm when they will be celebrating
her life in a family funeral service, prior to burial.
All enquiries and floral tributes please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
telephone 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 15, 2020