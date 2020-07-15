Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Hardy

Notice Condolences

Joan Hardy Notice
HARDY Joan Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Sunday 5th July 2020,
aged 72 years.

Reunited with her
beloved husband Ted.
A loving and cherished mum,
nana and great-nana.

Please keep Joan and her family in your thoughts and prayers on Wednesday 22nd July at 12:30pm when they will be celebrating
her life in a family funeral service, prior to burial.

All enquiries and floral tributes please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
telephone 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -