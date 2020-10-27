|
JONES Joan Maureen Passed away on 21st
October 2020, aged 77 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Terry, much loved mother of Stewart, Diane and the late Chris, loving grandmother of Jacob, Reece, Natacha and Etienne, loved sister of Keith and loved mother-in-law of Geoffrey and Catherine.
Joan will be sadly missed by all
of her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday 3rd November at
12.30pm followed by interment.
Service will be livestreamed
due to limited numbers.
Family flowers only, donations in Joan's memory can be made to Brian House Children's Hospice.
Any enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Blackpool. Tel; 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020