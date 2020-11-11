Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Joan Langford Notice
Langford Joan
(nee Newsome) Peacefully on the 30th October 2020, Joan, aged 82 years.

The dearly beloved Wife of the late Roy, cherished Mum of Michelle, Tracey and Amanda, a loving nan and great nan, a much loved sister and a dear Mother-in-law of George, Darren and Simon.

Forever in our hearts and so dearly missed.

Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 19th November at 3.30pm.
Service will be live streamed due to limited numbers.
Family flowers only, donations in Joan's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Society (Blackpool Branch).

Enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Blackpool.
Tel. 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020
