|
|
|
LANGFORD Joan
(Nee Newsome) Michelle, Tracey and Amanda
wish to sincerely thank all relatives and friends for their kind messages of sympathy and cards of condolence received during their sad loss of their very much loved mum Joan.
A very special thank you to all staff at Bispham Gardens Care Home for their devoted care and kindness shown to a dearly loved lady over the last 19 months
and a special thank you also to Highcroft Rest Home for their kindness and care.
The family are very grateful.
Finally to Mr Jonathan Worthington for a lovely service and comforting ministrations and to D. Hollowell & Sons for
dignified arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020