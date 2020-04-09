|
|
|
McCANN
(Joan) Joan passed away peacefully at Feng Shui House Care Home
in Blackburn
on Monday 30th March 2020,
aged 90 years.
A much loved mum to
Kevin, Shelagh and Barry, dear mother in law to Tim and Danielle and a dearly loved nana to
Patrick and Helen.
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers while they have a private funeral ceremony at Carleton Crematorium,
Stocks Lane, Poulton-le-Fylde on Wednesday 15th April 2020
at 2:00 pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations may be sent if so desired to NSPCC.
All enquiries and donations please, c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, 287 Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TW. Tel: 01253 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
A memorial service will be held for Joan McCann at a later date, details to be released nearer
the time.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020