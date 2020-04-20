|
|
|
PARNELL Joan Peacefully in the loving care of
The Farthings Nursing Home on Thursday 16th April 2020,
aged 93 years,
but unfortunately apart from her family in these trying times.
Joan has joined her beloved husband George, but left behind her devoted daughter Sharon
and her partner Les.
Sister to Margaret and Aunty to Beverley, Michael and Alan.
Joan will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Please keep them in your thoughts while they have a
private cremation service on
Friday 24th April.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to Diabetes UK or N-Vision (Blackpool).
All enquiries and donations please to D Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020