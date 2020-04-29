Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
PARNELL Joan Sharon and Les wish to express their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards and donations received at this sad time. Special thanks to all the staff at The Farthings Nursing Home for the loving care and attention they gave Joan. Also to all the Medical staff who have cared for Joan over the last few years. To Reverend Carolyn Leitch for her kind ministrations and words of comfort and to D Hollowell & Sons Funeral Directors for their kindness and dignified services.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020
