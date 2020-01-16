|
|
|
RAE Joan Elizabeth (Former volunteer
at Age Concern)
Peacefully in the ARC (Mereside Lodge), Blackpool on Tuesday January 7th 2020,
aged 85 years.
Re-united with her beloved husband Ron. Cherished mum
of Neil and Alison, mother-in-law
of David and Allan, a precious grandma, great grandma
and loving sister of Alan.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Monday, January 20th at 3.30pm. Colourful attire preferred.
Family flowers only please
and donations in lieu,
if desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
Donations and all enquiries
c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020