Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
15:30
Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Rae
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Rae

Notice Condolences

Joan Rae Notice
RAE Joan Elizabeth (Former volunteer
at Age Concern)
Peacefully in the ARC (Mereside Lodge), Blackpool on Tuesday January 7th 2020,
aged 85 years.
Re-united with her beloved husband Ron. Cherished mum
of Neil and Alison, mother-in-law
of David and Allan, a precious grandma, great grandma
and loving sister of Alan.

Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Monday, January 20th at 3.30pm. Colourful attire preferred.
Family flowers only please
and donations in lieu,
if desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
Donations and all enquiries
c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -