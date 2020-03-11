|
SMITH Joanna
(Nee Lloyd) Surrounded by her family,
Joanna sadly passed away in Victoria Hospital on Friday
February 28th 2020,
aged 81 years.
A loving wife of the late Peter and previously the late Leon.
Adored mother of Adam, Danielle and Claudia and precious Grandma of Hannah, Leonie, Sian, Lydia, Rhiannon, Lucas and Lloyd and a close friend of Alan.
"She will never be forgotten".
Service to be held at the
Parish Church of Greenlands,
St. Anne on Monday March 23rd
at 10.45am, followed by the Committal at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Trinity Hospice.
Donations and all enquiries
please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020