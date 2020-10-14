Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Resources
More Obituaries for John Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Allen

Notice Condolences

John Allen Notice
Allen (John Michael) Following a prolonged illness
on October 7th, 2020,
John Michael Allen (Mike).

Beloved husband of Patricia
(Pat - deceased), dearly loved father of Neil, David and Paul, cherished father in law of
Helen, Sue and Dawn and
loving grandfather of Sarah, Jonathan, James and Alfie.

Civil ceremony and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 20th October 2020
at 1.15 pm.

All flowers welcome and
donations, if so desired, to
The Alzheimer's Society, c /o
CT Hull Funeral Service,
2, Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
Tel. 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -