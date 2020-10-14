|
|
|
Allen (John Michael) Following a prolonged illness
on October 7th, 2020,
John Michael Allen (Mike).
Beloved husband of Patricia
(Pat - deceased), dearly loved father of Neil, David and Paul, cherished father in law of
Helen, Sue and Dawn and
loving grandfather of Sarah, Jonathan, James and Alfie.
Civil ceremony and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 20th October 2020
at 1.15 pm.
All flowers welcome and
donations, if so desired, to
The Alzheimer's Society, c /o
CT Hull Funeral Service,
2, Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
Tel. 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020