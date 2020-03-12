Home

ATKINSON John (Former employee
of Blesma)
John suddenly passed away at his home in Blackpool
on Monday 2nd March 2020,
aged 86 years.
Devoted husband of the late Doris, cherished dad of Malcolm, Tracey, Robin, David, Marion and the late Christopher and Rose and a much loved grandad and great grandad, loving father in law of Christine and a very dear friend of Dave and Sheila. John will be great missed by all his family and friend and all who had the pleasure
to have known him.
Funeral service will be held at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Monday 16th March 2020 at 12.30pm. Family floral tributes only please by request, donations if so desired in lieu of floral tributes to PDSA c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham,
Blackpool, FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
