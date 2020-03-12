Home

BENT John Jeffrey Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family
in Trinity Hospice,
on Friday 28th February 2020,
aged 76 years.
Loving and devoted father of John, a much loved father-in-law
of Julie-Anne and
a dear friend to many.
Service to be held at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Thursday 26th March, at 12:30pm.
Flowers may be sent or
donations in lieu
for Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries, donations and
floral tributes please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home. Telephone: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
