|
|
|
CACKETT John Passed away peacefully
surrounded by his loved ones
on March 9th 2020,
at Hamptons Care Centre,
Lytham St Annes.
John of Lytham St Annes,
previously of Poulton-le-Fylde,
aged 83 years.
Loving husband of Hazel,
devoted dad of Brian and Robin,
dear father-in-law of Lizanne.
John will be sadly missed by all his
loving family and many friends.
Service and cremation to be held
at Lytham Park Crematorium
on Friday March 27th, 2020
at 3pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde,
Lancashire, FY6 7SF,
01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020