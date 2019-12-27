|
|
|
CAMPBELL John Joseph
'Johnny' Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Johnny who, fortified by the rites
of Holy Mother Church.
Peacefully in the loving care of the Chaseley Care Home on Wednesday, November 11th, 2019, aged 77 years.
Re-united with his beloved
parents Richard and Delia
and his brother Richard. Cherished brother
of Lee and Maria,
brother-in-law of Val and Stephen and a dear uncle, great uncle
and great great uncle.
Requiem mass to be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Talbot Road, Blackpool on
Friday, January 3rd at 12.00 noon, followed by the committal service at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to
Dementia UK. Donations
and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019