DALY John Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 22nd April 2020. Aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Dot,
Loving Dad of Vanessa and father in law of Steve. Doting Grandad of Cameron, Harry and Summer.
John will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
His funeral service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 4th May at 3:00pm. Unfortunately in view of current restrictions attendance at the service will be limited to close family members only.
Donations may be made in memory of John to Trinity Hospice via their website.
All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, 97 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, 01253 301237.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020