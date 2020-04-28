|
|
|
DAVIS JOHN ERIC Unexpectedly on
Tuesday 21st April 2020
at his home, John ,
aged 82 years.
The dearly loved
partner of Dorothy,
beloved husband of the late
Angela Davis, much loved father of Stephen, loving grandad of Nichola, Jane and Martin,
great grandad of Lily,
and dear cousin of Jean.
John will be sadly missed by his
loving family and many friends.
During the current circumstances,
a private family service and cremation will be held on
Thursday 30th April 2020.
Donations, if desired, may be made in memory of John to the British Heart Foundation, c/o
The Alty Funeral Service.
Enq. The Alty Funeral Service,
(Family Owned) Broomfield Place, Blackburn, BB2 1XF
Tel: 01254 503240 (24hrs)
Email: [email protected]
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020