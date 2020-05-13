Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Poulton-Le-Fylde)
48/50 Station Road
Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7JQ
01253 885858
Carleton Crematorium
John Duxbury Notice
DUXBURY John John passed away in the care of The Alexandra Nursing Home on 5th May 2020, aged 86 years.
Dearly loved husband of Sylvia, adored father of Susan and
son in law Jeremy.
He will be sadly missed by grandchildren Amy and husband Mike and Christopher and wife Caroline and great grandchildren, Jacob, Noah, Samantha and Hailey.
Private service at
Carleton Crematorium
on 20th May at 11.30.
If so desired donations in
memory of John should be for
The Alzheimer's Society,
Scott Lodge, Scott Road,
Plymouth. PL2 3DU.
All enquiries please to
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Services,
Tel 01253 885858
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 13, 2020
