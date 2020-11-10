Home

John Garth Notice
GARTH John Surrounded by his family,
laughter and love, John passed away peacefully in hospital on Saturday 31st October 2020.

John was the beloved husband of the late Patricia, dad to Jane and Anne, grandad to Jack and Joseph and father-in-law
to Lee and Brian.

"John will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends."
Please keep John and his family in your thoughts and prayers on Saturday 14th November at 11:00am when they will be celebrating his life in a
private family service.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Trinity Hospice. All donations and enquiries please c/o

D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home
Tel: 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020
