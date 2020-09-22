Home

John Gent

John Gent Notice
Gent John Philip
"Phil" Passed away
10th September 2020, aged 95.
Beloved Husband of the late Mary (Molly,) and much loved Dad to Marilyn and Andrew (Andy).
A Grandad to Susan and Helen, and Great Grandad to Lewis, Evan, and the twins, Grace and Molly.
Phil and Molly ran The Marnoch Hotel in the 1960's, and he was a Football Referee in the local area for over 40 years.
Phil was also a member of both Norbreck Tennis and Bowling Club and Cleveleys WMC
where he played bowls.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Because of the current Covid-19 restrictions,
a smaller than anticipated funeral will be held to celebrate his life.
Donations in memory of Phil
may be given to Trinity Hospice.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 22, 2020
