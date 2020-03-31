Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hammill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hammill

Notice Condolences

John Hammill Notice
HAMMILL John Passed away peacefully in the loving and compassionate care
of Trinity Hospice on Tuesday 24th March 2020 aged 84 years.

Devoted husband of 60 years to Flo. Adored dad of Sharon
and her husband Tom.
Much loved and cherished grandad to Jasmine and Great Grandad and best friend of Noah, also a loving brother to Jen and Rick and the late Arch and Mary.

John will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

A Graveside Service will take place in St Peters Churchyard on Friday 3rd April. In line with the COVID 19 Virus guidelines this will be a private service with immediate family only. A memorial service for John will be arranged at a later date.

All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -