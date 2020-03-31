|
|
|
HAMMILL John Passed away peacefully in the loving and compassionate care
of Trinity Hospice on Tuesday 24th March 2020 aged 84 years.
Devoted husband of 60 years to Flo. Adored dad of Sharon
and her husband Tom.
Much loved and cherished grandad to Jasmine and Great Grandad and best friend of Noah, also a loving brother to Jen and Rick and the late Arch and Mary.
John will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
A Graveside Service will take place in St Peters Churchyard on Friday 3rd April. In line with the COVID 19 Virus guidelines this will be a private service with immediate family only. A memorial service for John will be arranged at a later date.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020