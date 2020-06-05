|
HILSON John Passed away at home on
31 st of May 2020 with his loving family by his side.
John was the much loved husband of Sheila, wonderful father of Maxine, David & Vanessa and a cherished grandfather of Kate & Emily and great grandfather of Eryn & Brooke.
John was fondly known for running Lennard's Eating House, Deansgate Blackpool for many years with Sheila.
His funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 11th June at 12.30pm.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to benefit Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
42 Kelso Ave,
Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3JG
Tel: 01253 864899
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 5, 2020