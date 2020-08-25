|
|
|
HODGKINSON John Henry 1941-2020
Sadly passed away on
Monday 17th August 2020,
aged 78 years at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Beloved husband of Kathleen, loving dad to Phillip and Tony, devoted grandad to all of his grandchildren.
John will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
His funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st September 2020
at 10.00.
Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to Layton Funeral Directors, 80 Onslow Road, Blackpool, FY3 7EP.
Tel: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020