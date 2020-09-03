|
Jenkinson John Passed away peacefully on
August 28th, 2020 at
Trinity Hospice, aged 71 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Liz, loving father of Libby, John, Samantha, Carolyn & Laura and
a much-loved grandad.
Funeral Service and Interment at Christ Church, Treales on
Tuesday September 8th
at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020