LYONS John (Johnnie) Passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Thursday July 2nd 2020,
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Maureen, loving brother of
Michael, Mary and Bridie
and a dear uncle and cousin.
"Johnnie will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends".
Reception into Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Talbot Road on Wednesday July 15th at 5:00 pm, prior to Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12:00 noon and followed by burial at Carleton Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Building Fund.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 9, 2020