Malone John Edward (well known landau and donkey owner). Passed away in the tender care of the Farthings Nursing Home on 4th January 2020, aged 94 years. Reunited with his beloved wife Sally and son Alex.
He was loved by many and will be sadly missed by all. Requiem Mass at St. Cuthbert's RC Church, Lytham Road, Blackpool on Thursday 23rd January at 10.00am followed by burial in Carleton Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations welcomed for the British Heart Foundation. All enquiries and donations to Box Bros Ltd.
Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020