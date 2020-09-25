|
Mangnall John Retired Journalist for
the Blackpool Gazette.
At rest on Wednesday 16th September 2020 while at Church Terrace Nursing Home Cheadle, John aged 82 years of Biddulph, formerly of Blackpool.
The dearly devoted
Husband of Barbara,
treasured Dad of David, Joanne and Jennifer, cherished Grandad of Charlotte, Henry, Jake, Jessica and Ben, dearest Brother of Pat,
a loving Father in Law to Mary, Andrew and Chris, much loved Uncle and a dear Friend to many.
John was a true gentleman who will be deeply missed by all his loving family and many friends.
A private funeral service
will take place by invitation only.
Family flowers only by request,
donations preferred and
gratefully received to
Douglas Macmillan Hospice,
www.dmhospice.org.uk/donate.
All Enquiries: Vanessa Dolman,
Dolven Funeral Services,
Independent Family
Funeral Directors,
31-33 Congleton Rd, Biddulph,
Stoke-on-Trent, ST8 6DY.
Tel: 01782 379191.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 25, 2020