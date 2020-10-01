Home

John Metcalf

Notice Condolences

John Metcalf Notice
METCALF (John)
Former Councillor
and Estate Agent Passed away peacefully,
aged 85 years, with his
loving family by his side on
Tuesday September 22nd, 2020.

John, beloved husband of Marie, dearly loved dad of Jane,
Sarah, Edward and Kate,
dear father-in-law of Nick, Hamze, and the late Keith, loving grandad of Patience, Henry, Fairooz, Kitty, Shenton, Yasmine, Bismah and Anwar, treasured brother of
Bill, Joan and the late Brian,
Charlie and Tony, much loved
brother-in-law and
cherished uncle.
John will be sadly missed by all his family and his many friends.

Reception into Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Blackpool on Tuesday October 6th at 6pm; Requiem Mass to be held on Wednesday October 7th at 12 noon, followed by burial at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Poulton-le-Fylde at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only, donations preferred and gratefully received, if so desired, to CAFOD or Blue Skies. All enquiries and donations to C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020
