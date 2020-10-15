|
|
|
METCALF (John) Marie and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards of condolence, mass cards, floral tributes and donations received
at this very sad time.
Special thanks to
Canon Robert Dewhurst of
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Blackpool, for his comforting ministrations; thank you also to the singer, Linda Wisdom and
Four Seasons florist.
Sincere thanks to Claire and all at C. T. Hull Funeral Service for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 15, 2020